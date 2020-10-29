Kojagari Laxmi Puja 2020: Know the Date, Significance and Puja Vidhi of This Day

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is one of the most significant festivals celebrated around Durga Puja in the eastern part of India across West Bengal, Assam, and Orissa. The Kojagari Laxmi puja falls on the full moon day in the lunar month of Ashwin, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, as the name denotes.

The Kojagari Laxmi puja is also known as Bengal Lakshmi Puja, and is more commonly known as Sharad Purnima in most parts of the country.

Kojagari Laxmi puja 2020: Date and Time

According to Drikpanchang, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on October 30 this year. The Purnima tithi begins at 5.45pm on October 30 and ends at 8.18pm on October 31. The Kojagari Puja nishita Time begins from 11:39pm to 12:31am on October 31. Moonrise on Kojagari Puja Day begins at 5:11pm.

Kojagari Laxmi puja 2020: Significance

While Hindu devotees in the Eastern India worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day, most people from other parts worship the Goddess on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali. Sharad Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima in the Brij region of India where it is believed that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas, or the dance of divine love on that day. It is said that he danced in a union with all his gopis around.

On the day of Sharad Purnima, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva. Unmarried girls observe a fast in various parts of the country to please Lord Vishnu and get a suitable groom.

It is believed that on this auspicious day, Goddess Lakshmi takes a round on the Earth's orbit and relieves her devotees from their woes. Those who remain awake on the night of Sharad Purnima are blessed with health and wealth.

Kojagari Laxmi puja 2020: Puja vidhi

To impress the Goddess of prosperity, the devotees prepare a sweet pudding and keep it under the moonlight. It is believed that the goddess blesses the pudding with wealth and health through the moonlight. The next day, it is distributed among family members as a holy offering.