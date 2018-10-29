GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Konnichiwa Japan! Kawai San, Kimonos and Sumo Wrestlers at Japan-India Cultural fest

The event saw Kawai San, a tea master and Kimono stylist, demonstrate the slow, ceremonious preparation of Japanese green tea — the most commonly drank beverage in the country.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
(Photo: representative Image/ Reuters)
A two-day cultural fiesta — Konnichiwa Japan — that concluded here on Sunday, saw an Indo-Japanese cultural confluence.

The festival was organised by Konnichiwa Japan Club in India along with Discover India Club of Japan.

Konnichiwa means "hello" in Japanese.

The event saw Kawai San, a tea master and Kimono stylist, demonstrate the slow, ceremonious preparation of Japanese green tea — the most commonly drank beverage in the country.

The ceremony stands for tranquillity and patience.

Another traditional ceremony, requiring finesse and skill, is styling of the Kimono — a traditional dress worn during festivals and weddings.

Haruna, a third-generation Kimono stylist dressed in a Sakura print, told IANS that the motifs on the cultural icon differ according to the season.

Another festival highlight, and something easily recognised as Japanese, is Sumo wrestling — Japan's national sport.

With visitors particularly excited about play-fighting with the wrestlers, the festival saw a good footfall.

It also had many food and origami stalls.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
