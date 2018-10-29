English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Konnichiwa Japan! Kawai San, Kimonos and Sumo Wrestlers at Japan-India Cultural fest
The event saw Kawai San, a tea master and Kimono stylist, demonstrate the slow, ceremonious preparation of Japanese green tea — the most commonly drank beverage in the country.
(Photo: representative Image/ Reuters)
Loading...
A two-day cultural fiesta — Konnichiwa Japan — that concluded here on Sunday, saw an Indo-Japanese cultural confluence.
The festival was organised by Konnichiwa Japan Club in India along with Discover India Club of Japan.
Konnichiwa means "hello" in Japanese.
The event saw Kawai San, a tea master and Kimono stylist, demonstrate the slow, ceremonious preparation of Japanese green tea — the most commonly drank beverage in the country.
The ceremony stands for tranquillity and patience.
Another traditional ceremony, requiring finesse and skill, is styling of the Kimono — a traditional dress worn during festivals and weddings.
Haruna, a third-generation Kimono stylist dressed in a Sakura print, told IANS that the motifs on the cultural icon differ according to the season.
Another festival highlight, and something easily recognised as Japanese, is Sumo wrestling — Japan's national sport.
With visitors particularly excited about play-fighting with the wrestlers, the festival saw a good footfall.
It also had many food and origami stalls.
Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more
The festival was organised by Konnichiwa Japan Club in India along with Discover India Club of Japan.
Konnichiwa means "hello" in Japanese.
The event saw Kawai San, a tea master and Kimono stylist, demonstrate the slow, ceremonious preparation of Japanese green tea — the most commonly drank beverage in the country.
The ceremony stands for tranquillity and patience.
Another traditional ceremony, requiring finesse and skill, is styling of the Kimono — a traditional dress worn during festivals and weddings.
Haruna, a third-generation Kimono stylist dressed in a Sakura print, told IANS that the motifs on the cultural icon differ according to the season.
Another festival highlight, and something easily recognised as Japanese, is Sumo wrestling — Japan's national sport.
With visitors particularly excited about play-fighting with the wrestlers, the festival saw a good footfall.
It also had many food and origami stalls.
Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
- In Numbers | Ro-HitMan Sharma Continues Happy Habit of Big Hundreds
- Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...