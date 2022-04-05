Kosha Mangsho to Pongal: Five Regional Delicacies You Must Try

India is a land of diverse culture and food habits. All the states in India have their own cuisines which are known for their distinctive taste and flavour. The diversity in food habits across different states is a reflection of the geography and climate of that region. The cuisines prepared in different states offer a wide range of food choices and often attract foreign tourists.

Here are five of such delicacies from different parts of the country which you should try.

Kosha Mangsho

Kosha Mangsho is a spicy mutton curry from the state of West Bengal. This dish is a favourite among non-vegetarians. It is cooked in almost all parts of the state and also available in restaurants round the year. Prepared with mutton, spices and mustard oil, this dish is always combined with rice, roti or naan.

Pongal

Pongal is a popular and traditional dish of Tamil Nadu. It is prepared on the occasion of Pongal festival. Rice and lentils are the main ingredients of this dish. It is prepared in both sweet and savory forms. Sweet pongal is prepared by adding jiggery and coconut to it.

Rogan Josh

Rogan josh is a famous delicacy of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a slow cooked dish made with lamb, spices, herbs and yoghurt. The curry is served with boiled rice or naan.

Putharekulu

Putharekulu is a very popular dessert of Andhra Pradesh and is known for its paper thin texture. A thin wrap is made out of sugar, dry fruits, rice flour and ghee and then baked to get its delectable taste. This dessert is made on every auspicious occasion and religious festivals.

Kandali ka Saag

Kandali ka Saag is a famous delicacy of Uttarakhand. The dish is prepared from Kandali leaves, locally known as Bichhu ghas. Kandali leaves are first boiled and then prepared by adding spices. The preparation is often tampered with mustard oil and Jakhiya seeds (Wild mustard). Residents of Uttarakhand eat it with rice and roti. If you are planning to visit Uttarakhand, this delicacy should be on your list.

