Kourtney Kardashian Goes to Therapy 'Once a Week'
The reality TV star revealed that she has been going on to these sessions for the past three years now and looks forward to them each week. Once a week, she even goes for a double session.
(Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/ Reuters)
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her struggle with anxiety in a new interview, saying that she has been going to therapy over the past three years.
"For the past three years I've been going to therapy. Once a week I go to a double session. I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, 'What's the lesson that I'm supposed to be learning?'," Kourtney said in the latest issue of Health magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Kourtney went on to detail other things she did to support her therapy sessions.
"My workouts are key, too. And I go to church once a week, if I can. I go with friends, and we go to dinner afterward. I'm such a homebody; it's important for me to force myself to do something social!" she said.
Additionally, she said she tried "to set boundaries" when using social media.
Pointing out that she felt so "much better" when she is away from social media, she added: "I put my phone in the bathroom at nighttime. My kids don't have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house - iPads and computers - have the Night Shift (it reduces blue light) on 24 hours a day. And we definitely have time limits (on devices)."
Kourtney also opened up about how she taught her children "respect and boundaries," but are still "being honest and giving (them) choices."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Shares Saree-Clad Photo with a Brave Message, B-Town Lauds Her
- Rishi Sunak's Budget Folder Magically 'Changing Colour' is Baffling the Internet
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Launch at 12PM: Here’s How to Watch Live Stream
- Exorbitant Prices For Face Masks Becoming a Norm? This Shopping Website is Facing Action
- Champions League Holders Liverpool Dumped Out by Atletico Madrid in Round of 16