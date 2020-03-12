Take the pledge to vote

Kourtney Kardashian Goes to Therapy 'Once a Week'

The reality TV star revealed that she has been going on to these sessions for the past three years now and looks forward to them each week. Once a week, she even goes for a double session.

IANS

Updated:March 12, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
kourtney
(Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/ Reuters)

 Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her struggle with anxiety in a new interview, saying that she has been going to therapy over the past three years.

"For the past three years I've been going to therapy. Once a week I go to a double session. I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, 'What's the lesson that I'm supposed to be learning?'," Kourtney said in the latest issue of Health magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kourtney went on to detail other things she did to support her therapy sessions.

"My workouts are key, too. And I go to church once a week, if I can. I go with friends, and we go to dinner afterward. I'm such a homebody; it's important for me to force myself to do something social!" she said.

Additionally, she said she tried "to set boundaries" when using social media.

Pointing out that she felt so "much better" when she is away from social media, she added: "I put my phone in the bathroom at nighttime. My kids don't have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house - iPads and computers - have the Night Shift (it reduces blue light) on 24 hours a day. And we definitely have time limits (on devices)."

Kourtney also opened up about how she taught her children "respect and boundaries," but are still "being honest and giving (them) choices."

