Kourtney Kardashian Makes Relationship with Travis Barker Instagram Official

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made their relationship public on social media. The announcement came two days after the couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day together.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of the couple's hands clasped together. While the mother of three didn't add a caption to the image, Barker, 45, shared the post on his Instagram stories. He also dropped a heart on Kourtney's post.

The duo hinted at their relationship, which a source confirmed to People magazine in January, over the weekend as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Both shared photos of a crackling fireplace on their Instagram stories on Sunday, while Barker shared a photo of what may have been his gift to Kourtney - a diamond anklet. She shared a poem that read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182."

Travis is a musician, songwriter, and record producer, best known as the drummer for the rock band Blink-182. Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years.

They have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles together, but Kardashian's photo Tuesday is the first time either have posted a photo together. A source previously said that Barker has been crushing on Kardashian "for a long time."

Kourtney and former partner Scott Disick have three kids together - Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Travis shares children Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.