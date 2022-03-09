Kourtney Kardashian Opens up About her Therapy Journey, admits It Made her Really Sensitive

The famous reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians has come to an end after airing for 20 seasons now. The Kardashian sisters have become global icons through the show. The eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian has recently shared her experience of taking therapy and how it changed her for the better. In an interview with Bustle, Kourtney shared that therapy has made her “really sensitive," and she also learned how to set boundaries between the show and her personal life.

The 42-year-old TV star is well-known for her sarcasm and humor, throughout the show, she has been the most fun element to watch. The audience of the show has always been a fan of her savage replies. But after having gone through what she calls “a therapy journey" by the end of the show, Kourtney has become more sensitive. She told the magazine: “I was used to always being a b**ch and having no feelings. It (therapy) made me really sensitive. And normally I’d have a really good comeback. But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a b**ch anymore, and I just have feelings; like an abundance of them."

Kourtney Kardashian also mentioned that the show was affecting her happiness. Filming everything about her personal life for years has affected her mental health. So, she asked herself, “What’s more important to everyone? Our happiness or sharing something that isn’t going to make me happy?’”

Kourtney also talked about how awful she felt when her sisters Kim and Khole Kardashian ganged up against her. Kourtney said that at one point her sister Kim presented market research which concluded that the audience want to see more of Kourtney, whether she prefer it or not. This debt lead to a physical fight between the sisters and eventually, Kourtney decided to drop out from the show during season 18. Kourtney has expressed that while doing the show, she did not have her space but nonetheless she love her sisters.

