1-min read

Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Wearing Mask at Paris Airport as Coronavirus Spreads

Kourtney Kardashian, who went to the Paris fashion week with sister Kim and Kanye West, was seen arriving at the Le Bourget airport in France, where there have been 100 confirmed cases so far, that has led to two deaths.

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Wearing Mask at Paris Airport as Coronavirus Spreads
Images: Twitter

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted wearing a coronavirus mask while visiting Paris for Fashion Week with her sister Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West.

With US President Donald Trump playing down the threat of coronavirus after the death in Washington state was announced, Kourtney was not taking any chances as she headed into Europe, where the virus is now widespread.

Kourtney was seen arriving at the Le Bourget airport in France, where there have been 100 confirmed cases so far, that has led to two deaths, reports mirror.co.uk. Kourtney was seen wearing a black face mask and shades, with her hair tied into a ponytail as she walked through an airport.

The big fashion event has already seen some shows canceled as organizers and designers developed cold feet about the spread of coronavirus. It is expected that face masks will be the norm across the fashion week and Kourtney wasted no time in getting into the swing of it.

Despite the precaution, one medical expert recently told MailOnline that masks 'cannot' protect against the virus and that wearing them may even make it worse.

