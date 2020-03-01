Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Wearing Mask at Paris Airport as Coronavirus Spreads
Kourtney Kardashian, who went to the Paris fashion week with sister Kim and Kanye West, was seen arriving at the Le Bourget airport in France, where there have been 100 confirmed cases so far, that has led to two deaths.
Images: Twitter
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted wearing a coronavirus mask while visiting Paris for Fashion Week with her sister Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West.
With US President Donald Trump playing down the threat of coronavirus after the death in Washington state was announced, Kourtney was not taking any chances as she headed into Europe, where the virus is now widespread.
Kourtney was seen arriving at the Le Bourget airport in France, where there have been 100 confirmed cases so far, that has led to two deaths, reports mirror.co.uk. Kourtney was seen wearing a black face mask and shades, with her hair tied into a ponytail as she walked through an airport.
The big fashion event has already seen some shows canceled as organizers and designers developed cold feet about the spread of coronavirus. It is expected that face masks will be the norm across the fashion week and Kourtney wasted no time in getting into the swing of it.
Despite the precaution, one medical expert recently told MailOnline that masks 'cannot' protect against the virus and that wearing them may even make it worse.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Puma Hybrid Astro One8 Review: You Would Not Believe The Price of These Running Shoes
- Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai Celebrate 10 Years of Friendship with Cutest BFF Photos
- Anand Mahindra Just Took a Picture With 'Iron Man,' But It's Not the Marvel Character
- TikTok Star Loren Gray Rolling Her Eyes in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Is a Mood
- 'Macrostylis Metallicola': Deep-Sea Creature Discovered in Pacific Ocean Named After Metallica