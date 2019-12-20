Kris Jenner Keeps Her Life Size Wax Figure At Home
Reality TV personality Kris Jenner keeps her own life size wax figure in her own house rather than placing it in a museum like any other celebrity.
Reality TV personality Kris Jenner keeps her own life size wax figure in her own house rather than placing it in a museum like any other celebrity.
Reality TV personality Kris Jenner keeps her own life size wax figure in her own house rather than placing it in a museum like any other celebrity.
In a video shared on Instagram stories, Kris's daughter Kim Kardashian showed her followers the lifelike wax figure of her mother sitting at the bar, reports aceshowbiz.com.
It wore a tuxedo modelled after Kris' Dolce and Gabbana suit.
View this post on Instagram
"You guys have no idea how real this looks. It's insane. It's exact down to the little mark she has. This is her exact hairline. I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is," Kim said while pointing to a beauty mark on its chin.
Model Chrissy Teigen was also taken aback by the wax figure.She was seen in a video shared by Kris appearing to be completely mesmerized by the figure as she sat in front of it.
"Okay, Chrissy is obsessed with me. She's staring at it like it's me, but it's not even me," Kris said in the video, as the Teigen author asked: "...Does it have nipples?"
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Battle Between Good and Evil is Tedious
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: A LOT of Power is Just One of The Ingredients
- 'NBA Style' Goal Revives Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate on the Internet Again
- Police Catch Robber From DNA He Left Behind After Walking Face-First Into a Door