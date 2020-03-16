Kris Jenner's Split From Ex-Husband Robert Forced Her To 'Really Grow Up'

Reality TV star Kris Jenner's separation from late former-husband Robert Kardashian forced her to "really grow up" for the sake of her young family.

Kris, 64, married Robert in July, 1978, and the couple welcomed four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian. They divorced in 1991.

Speaking with Diane Von Furstenberg on her InCharge With DVF podcast, Kris said the split was a challenge for her, reports aceshowbiz.com

"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

Explaining the practical challenges of life as a single mum, she said: "I didn't know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live. I didn't know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four little children. My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared."

She added: "I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day... It was my turn to really grow up."

Kris later married Olympic gold medallist Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, and the couple had two kids - Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.