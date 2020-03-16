Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kris Jenner's Split From Ex-Husband Robert Forced Her To 'Really Grow Up'

The American TV personality said that having an affair at the age of 30 is her biggest regret and broke her family. It was then she had to 'really grow up' and take care of her four kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian as a single mother.

IANS

Updated:March 16, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kris Jenner's Split From Ex-Husband Robert Forced Her To 'Really Grow Up'
The American TV personality said that having an affair at the age of 30 is her biggest regret and broke her family. It was then she had to 'really grow up' and take care of her four kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian as a single mother.

Reality TV star Kris Jenner's separation from late former-husband Robert Kardashian forced her to "really grow up" for the sake of her young family.

Kris, 64, married Robert in July, 1978, and the couple welcomed four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian. They divorced in 1991.

Speaking with Diane Von Furstenberg on her InCharge With DVF podcast, Kris said the split was a challenge for her, reports aceshowbiz.com

"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

Explaining the practical challenges of life as a single mum, she said: "I didn't know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live. I didn't know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four little children. My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared."

She added: "I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day... It was my turn to really grow up."

Kris later married Olympic gold medallist Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, and the couple had two kids - Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram