1-min read

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: 10 Wishes to Greet Your Loved Ones

On Krishna Janmashtami, here are a few wishes to greet your loved ones on the auspicious day.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Krishna Janmashtami 2019: 10 Wishes to Greet Your Loved Ones
Picture for representation only
Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Notably, Janmashtami is an important Hindu festival, which is celebrated all over India with major celebrations taking place in Mathura and Vrindavan, the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna. In 2019, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 24.

On Krishna Janmashtami, here are a few wishes to greet your loved ones on the auspicious day.

May you and your family be showered with love, peace and prosperity this Janmashtami. Wishing everyone Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna always shower happiness, love, prosperity and peace on you and your family. Happy Janmashtami!

May you celebrate this Janmashtami with lots of joy, happiness and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami to you and your family!

May Lord Krishna gives you best of health, fulfill all your wishes and bless you with love, happiness and laughter. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami!

May the divine tines of Krishna’s flute fill your life with eternal joy. Happy Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Happy Janmashtami!

On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and joy. Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones!

On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna come to your house crawling on his little toes and take away all your worries and sorrows and bless you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May the flute of Lord Krishna guide your path towards and accomplished and fulfilled life and invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing everyone Happy Janmashtami.

Gokul me jo kare niwas, Gopiyo sang jo rachye raas, Devki-Yashoda jinki maiya, Aise hai hamare kishan kanhaiya. Jai Shree Krishna!

