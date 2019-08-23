Krishna Janmashtami 2019: 7 Dishes That are Offered to Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna's love for milk, curd and milk products is well known. An important figure in the Bhagavata Purana and in Mahabharata, Krishna was raised as a cowherd in Gokul and became a skillful musician.

In fact, according to stories based on Lord Krishna's childhood, Krishna loved butter as a child and the whole of Vrindavan was tired of his mischief when it came to stealing butter. Yashoda used to tie it high up from the floor in order to hide it from naughty son. However, the mischievous young God would find out innovative ways to steal the same, and would often make his friends turn into human pyramids so that he could climb up on their shoulders and steal the curd. In 2019, Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 24.

Notably, on Janmashtami, there are a few signature dishes that are offered to Lord Krishna, keeping his love for milk and milk products in mind.

Here are 7 such dishes:

Kheer: Made using milk, dry fruits and rice, semolina or sabudana, the dish incorporates cardamom and saffron, along with sugar as well. The dish is offered to Lord Krishna as a part of Chappan Bhog that is offered to him during the midnight celebrations.

Maakhan Mishri: Considered to be Lord Krishna's favorite, it is made with fresh homemade butter that is mixed with rock sugar or sugar and offered to the deity.

Gopalkala: The dish is made using beaten rice, cucumber, coconut, ghee, curd, sugar and roasted cumin seeds. They are mixed and shaped as laddoos and offered to Lord Krishna during midnight rituals.

Malpua: A pancake served as a dessert, another popular Janmashtami dish in the eastern part of India is used by mixing flour, water, milk and sugar along with cardamoms. It is deep fried in oil and then dipped in sugar syrup before being offered to Lord Krishna.

Rava Laddoo: Made with roasted rava, grated coconut, dry fruits, nuts, sugar and ghee, they are mixed and rolled into little balls to be offered to the deity.

Panchamrit: Used to bathe Lord Krishna at midnight, the concoction is made with fresh milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar, tulsi leaves and butter. Post rituals, it is distributed among devotees.

Panjiri: Made using coriander seed powder, sugar, desi ghee, cashew nuts, pistachios, almonds and raisins, it is also offered to Lord Krishna during the midnight rituals.

