Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Usher in the Festive Fervour with These Bollywood Dahi Handi Songs

Janmashtami celebrations are round the corner, with temples already beginning decorations for the big day. To be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, Krishna Janmostav, also known as Janmashtami, is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksh of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.

Any Janmashtami celebration is incomplete without fun and food. While food, especially Panjiri, is an essential part of Janmashtami celebrations, the fun part comes with the Dahi Handi competitions. If you are also planning to organize Dahi Handi in your area, and are looking for a perfect playlist, here are all the songs that you need to include:

* Go Go Go Govinda: Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva dancing to the song Go Go Go Govinda in the movie OMG - Oh My God! is the quintessential Dahi Handi song. When the Govinda climbs up the human pyramid to break the earthern pot, the phrase that is often used is ‘Aala Re Aala, Govinda Aala’ and this song gives you all the right feels for unlimited fun on Janmashtami.

* Govinda Aala Re: Not just new age Bollywood, but even retro Bollywood was quite influenced by Janmashtami and Dahi Handi. The song Govinda Aala Re from 1963 movie Bluff Master shows Shammi Kapoor breaking the earthern pot. Interestingly, this is one of the rare black-and-white movies to have Dahi Handi celebrations.

* Mach Gaya Shor: If you want to see Amitabh Bachchan reaching out for the handi in the celebration, this song is what you need to see right away. From the movie Khuddar, the song Mach Gaya Shor shows Sr Bachchan celebrating Janmashtami with his signature dance moves.

* Chandi ki Daal Par: All Salman Khan fans might be aware of the song Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor from the movie Hello Brother which reminds people of the Dahi Handi celebrations. With signature moves of Salman Khan and Rani Mukherjee, the song captures Dahi Handi celebration along with the fun around.

* Har Taraf Hai Yeh Shor: If there is one state in India that has made Dahi Handi popular all around the nation, it is Maharashtra. And the song Har Taraf Mach Gaya Shor from the 1999 movie Vaastav captures the Dahi Handi tradition being celebrated in Mumbai. In the song, Sanjay Dutt can be seen dancing and partaking in the festivity.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.