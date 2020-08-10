Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date, Puja muhurta and Significance of Krishna’s Birth
In the year 2020, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11.
People take selfie with a girl dressed as Lord Krishna during the celebration of Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
One of the major Hindu festivals during Chaturmaas is Krishna Janmashtami or the birth celebration of Lord Krishna. The festival is marked on the eighth day or Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha or the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadon. In the year 2020, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11.
The celebrations are also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti or Janmashtami. While the festival is celebrated throughout India, one can see pompous celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan.
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date and puja Muhurta
This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11. However, the puja and fast will be observed on August 12 and the birth celebration will be marked at midnight on August 12.
The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9:06am on August 11 and end at 11:16am on August 12, 2020. As per Hindu customs, the tithi with the rising sun is marked as the day of celebration. The puja time for Janmashtami is 12:05am to 12:48am on August 12. The puja muhurta will last for 43 mins. However, the dahi handi celebration will be marked on Wednesday, August 12.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- His Father's Second Marriage Was Not Acceptable to Sushant Singh Rajput: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
- Kangana Ranaut Attacks Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him 'Chaploos Outsider' Who Supports 'Mafia'
- There're Different Evolutions to My Character in Wonder Woman 1984, Says 'Cheetah' Kristen Wiig
- Pornhub is Awkwardly Pausing Videos Watched by Men to Remind Them of the Female Orgasm Gap
- Disney+ Hotstar Is Now Finally Streaming In 4K On Your Android TV, If You Have A 4K TV That Is