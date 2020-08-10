Take the pledge to vote

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date, Puja muhurta and Significance of Krishna’s Birth

In the year 2020, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11.

Trending Desk

August 10, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date, Puja muhurta and Significance of Krishna’s Birth
People take selfie with a girl dressed as Lord Krishna during the celebration of Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

One of the major Hindu festivals during Chaturmaas is Krishna Janmashtami or the birth celebration of Lord Krishna. The festival is marked on the eighth day or Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha or the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadon. In the year 2020, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11.

The celebrations are also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti or Janmashtami. While the festival is celebrated throughout India, one can see pompous celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date and puja Muhurta

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11. However, the puja and fast will be observed on August 12 and the birth celebration will be marked at midnight on August 12.

The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9:06am on August 11 and end at 11:16am on August 12, 2020. As per Hindu customs, the tithi with the rising sun is marked as the day of celebration. The puja time for Janmashtami is 12:05am to 12:48am on August 12. The puja muhurta will last for 43 mins. However, the dahi handi celebration will be marked on Wednesday, August 12.

