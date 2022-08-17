Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Easy to Make Delicious Recipes to Add to Your Festive Spread This Janmashtami

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: To commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, India celebrates Krishna Janmashtami in a variety of ways. While for some this festival is no less than a fiesta, for others it is more about religious rituals. This festival is a mashup of all emotions, from vrat to the Dahi handi competition. Our festivals invariably include both fasting and feasting.

In actuality, the majority of festivals observed in India are centred on religious rituals, practices, and beliefs that necessitate both fasting and feasting. So, to level up the festive mood on this special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we thought we’d share a few quick and intriguing recipes.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana ki khichdi, a delicious dish made with potatoes and peanuts and tapioca pearls (sago), is typically eaten on Hindu fasting days like Navratri, Ekadashi, and Mahashivratri. It is a gluten-free recipe as well. You will find plenty of advice and recommendations in this recipe on how to make the best non-sticky sabudana khichdi. Kuttu ka atta with dahi vada

There are only a few things you can add to your meal because there are so many restrictions when you’re fasting, and kuttu ka atta is one of these adaptable ingredients. This flour is adaptable and can be used to make a variety of delicacies, from sweets to the main course delights like kuttu ki puri and kuttu ka pakora. To spice things up, try kuttu ke Atte ka Dahi vada. Your vrat wale Dahi vada is ready to eat; all you need to do is prepare the pakoras and place the curd in a serving bowl with a mixture of mild spices, fresh green chillies, and coriander. Aura wale aloo

You can no longer consider fasting without making this delectable snack recipe with wholesome ingredients like potatoes, green chillies, coriander, and a variety of other spices. It can be eaten as a snack with some mint chutney or with kuttu ke atte ki puri. We wager that you will want to eat more of this delicacy due to its mouthwatering flavour. Take a pan, stir-fry the aloo to perfection, and then savour this treat.

