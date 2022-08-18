Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Foods to Eat and Avoid While Fasting for Better Immunity

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: The fun and auspicious festival of Janmashtami is here. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Janmashtami is being celebrated this year on August 18-19. During this festival commemorating Lord Krishna’s birth, devotees keep a day-long fast, and then after praying to the deity at midnight, they break the fast with the bhog prepared for him.

ALSO READ: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Hindi to Share on Janmashtami

While fasting, devotees should be aware of the foods they can eat and those they cannot. Check out the list below to know what things you can consume today.

Food items that can be consumed

The celebration of Janmashtami is incomplete without milk and curd. So enjoy it as much as you want. When fasting, you can even consume shakes made from fresh fruits. It is also recommended to eat fresh or dried fruits to keep the body energised. They help to increase energy levels and protect the immune system. Apples, bananas, blackberries, grapes, almonds, and walnuts are all acceptable.

Sabudana and Kuttu Ka Aata can also help boost your energy and immunity. You use Sabudana to cook Khichadi or Kheer, and Kuttu Ka Aata for parantha.

ALSO READ: Happy Dahi Handi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Hindi to Share on Janmashtami

Food items that should not be consumed

Even though many of us eat meat, it must be strictly avoided on this day. Furthermore, it is advised not to use or consume onion or garlic. On the other hand, the consumption of packaged food like chips should be avoided.

Many people drink tea and coffee to keep their bodies active. However, it is not recommended to consume either of the beverages because they produce acidity and may cause nausea, heaviness, and headache.

As per Drik Panchang, the parna or breaking of the fast is after 10:59 PM on August 19. Thereafter, devotees can have their favourite meals.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here