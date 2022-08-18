Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here's How to Prepare Gopalkala and Mishri Makhan for Janmashtami Prasad

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokul Ashtami is celebrated across the nation. On this day, Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of lord Vishnu, was born. People worship the Lord on this day and celebrate the festival with tremendous fervour. This year the auspicious day will be marked on August 18 and 19. People prepare several delicacies to offer to the deity.

One of the prasad that is commonly made on this day is gopalkala. To make your Janmashtami special, here’s a quick and easy recipe for gopalkala.

Ingredients required for gopalkala

Salt

Coriander leaves

One teaspoon of jeera seeds

Two finely chopped green chillies

One teaspoon of ghee

One small-sized peeled as well as chopped cucumber

Two tablespoons of grated coconut

Four tablespoons of curd

One cup of soaked chiwda or poha

Step-by-step guide to prepare perfect Gopalkala

In order to make the delicious gopalkala, you need to soak the chiwda in water for about 3-4 minutes, following this, drain the water. The next step is to heat the ghee on medium flame and add cumin seats to it. furthermore, add green chillies and then make sure to fry it for a minute. If you want, then you can add mustard seeds to it as well. Post this, you need to take a large mixing bowl and pour the soaked chiwda into it. After this, add yoghurt and cucumber to it. The next step is to add some flavour to your delicious recipe. Sprinkle some salt as per your liking and pour the seasoning on the top and mix everything thoroughly. Last but not the least, garnish with coriander leaves and your mouth-watering gopalkala will be ready.

You can also prepare Mishri Makhan Bhog on Janmashtami.

Mishri Makhan Bhog

Ingredients:

Dried fruits

White butter

Sugar candy

Step-by-step guide to prepare it:

Given that Lord Krishna cherished Makhan, this prasad is not only simple to prepare but also the ideal offering.

To make this sweet flavoured prasad, the first step is to mix white butter with sugar candy. Following this, add dried fruits to it. If you want, you can add tulsi leaves to it too.

And it’s ready to serve.

