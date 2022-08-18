CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#GhulamNabiAzad#RakeshJhunjhunwala
Home » News » Lifestyle » Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here's How to Prepare Gopalkala and Mishri Makhan for Janmashtami Prasad
1-MIN READ

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here's How to Prepare Gopalkala and Mishri Makhan for Janmashtami Prasad

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 07:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: One of the prasad that is commonly made on this day is gopalkala. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: One of the prasad that is commonly made on this day is gopalkala. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: People prepare several delicacies to offer to Lord Krishna. Check out step-by-step guide to prepare gopalkala and mishri makhan bhog

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokul Ashtami is celebrated across the nation. On this day, Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of lord Vishnu, was born. People worship the Lord on this day and celebrate the festival with tremendous fervour. This year the auspicious day will be marked on August 18 and 19. People prepare several delicacies to offer to the deity.

ALSO READ: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Hindi to Share on Janmashtami

One of the prasad that is commonly made on this day is gopalkala. To make your Janmashtami special, here’s a quick and easy recipe for gopalkala.

Ingredients required for gopalkala

  • Salt
  • Coriander leaves
  • One teaspoon of jeera seeds
  • Two finely chopped green chillies
  • One teaspoon of ghee
  • One small-sized peeled as well as chopped cucumber
  • Two tablespoons of grated coconut
  • Four tablespoons of curd
  • One cup of soaked chiwda or poha

Step-by-step guide to prepare perfect Gopalkala

  1. In order to make the delicious gopalkala, you need to soak the chiwda in water for about 3-4 minutes, following this, drain the water.
  2. The next step is to heat the ghee on medium flame and add cumin seats to it. furthermore, add green chillies and then make sure to fry it for a minute.
  3. If you want, then you can add mustard seeds to it as well.
  4. Post this, you need to take a large mixing bowl and pour the soaked chiwda into it.
  5. After this, add yoghurt and cucumber to it.
  6. The next step is to add some flavour to your delicious recipe.
  7. Sprinkle some salt as per your liking and pour the seasoning on the top and mix everything thoroughly.
  8. Last but not the least, garnish with coriander leaves and your mouth-watering gopalkala will be ready.

You can also prepare Mishri Makhan Bhog on Janmashtami.

Mishri Makhan Bhog

Ingredients:

  • Dried fruits
  • White butter
  • Sugar candy

Step-by-step guide to prepare it:

Given that Lord Krishna cherished Makhan, this prasad is not only simple to prepare but also the ideal offering.

  1. To make this sweet flavoured prasad, the first step is to mix white butter with sugar candy.
  2. Following this, add dried fruits to it.
  3. If you want, you can add tulsi leaves to it too.

And it’s ready to serve.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 18, 2022, 07:22 IST
last updated:August 18, 2022, 07:22 IST