Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Traditional Outfit Ideas for Gokulashtami to Celebrate the Festival in Style!

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Krishna Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with full fervour on the eighth day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, the Ashtami tithi will begin on August 18 and it will end on the following day. Although the festival will be celebrated on both days, a lot of people will observe a fast on August 19.

Krishna Janmashtami holds great significance in Hindu mythology. Every year, the festival is observed across the country with an array of celebrations. As Krishna Janmashtami 2022 is just around the corner, here are some traditional outfit ideas to celebrate the festival in style:

Shri Krishna is known as Lord Pitambar. The word Pitambar is derived from two words – ‘Pita’, which means yellow, and ‘Ambar’, which means cloth. Thus, the literal meaning of Pitambar is a yellow cloth in English. Lord Krishna was often seen donning a yellow dhoti. Yellow is also considered to be one of his favourite colours. So, you can opt for any shade of yellow for the Dahi Handi celebrations this year around. Men can wear a traditional kurta over pyjamas and pair it with a complementing dupatta. Women, on the other hand, can sport a saree and round it off with matching jewellery. Men can also give a twist to their traditional outfits by rocking dhoti pants under a kurta while women can go for Churidaar Suits. Since the festival falls in the month of August, wear clothes made out of breathable fabric like pure cotton or Khaadi for your own comfort. Since Lord Krishna’s love for peacock feathers is widely known in India, men can round off their outfits with a peacock feather in their kurta’s pocket. At the same time, women can wear blue and green bangles to replicate the peacock feather look. They can also opt for outfits in shades of dark blue and dark green. Furthermore, women can choose a simple kurta and drape it with a heavily embroidered dupatta. Both men and women can wear traditional jootis (footwear) to complete their overall look. Most importantly, do not forget to wear a beaming smile and carry yourself with confidence!

