Krishna Janmashtami And Dahi Handi 2022: 10 Famous Lord Krishna Temples in India

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm all across the country, especially in Vrindavan, Barsana, Mathura and Dwarka. The day is extremely significant since it is believed to mark the birth of Lord Krishna who is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu according to Hindu mythology.

This year it is being celebrated today on August 18. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. The next day of Krishna Janmashtami, on August 19, Dahi Handi – a famous sporting event – is celebrated. To witness the best Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations, what is better than a Lord Krishna temple.

Here are 10 Lord Krishna temples you can visit for Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations:

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

Banke Bihari Temple, which is among the famous Krishna temples across the world, is situated in the holy city of Vrindavan. On the occasion of Janmashtami, devotees in large numbers throng the temple. Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

Dwarkadhish Temple also known as Jagat Mandir is one of the four pilgrimages of India. The temple attracts thousands of devotees during the Char Dham Yatra. Even during Janmashtami celebrations, Dwarkadhish Temple is popular among Krishna bhakts. Krishna Balaram Temple, Vrindavan

Krishna Balaram Mandir is the first and one of the main ISKCON temples in India. Dedicated to Krishna and Balarama, it is also called the ISKCON temple of Vrindavan. Govinda Dev Ji Temple, Jaipur

Lord Krishna is known by many names, one being Govinda. The Govind Dev Ji temple of Jaipur – dedicated to Lord Krishna – is located in the City Palace complex. Venugopala Swamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

Venugopala Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kannambadi is constructed in Hoysala style. It is located near Krishna Raja Sagara backwater. In case you didn’t know, Venugopala Swamy is an avatar of Lord Krishna, which has been enshrined in this beautiful, serene temple. Prem Mandir, Vrindavan

Vrindavan houses a number of Krishna temples. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and fountains and numerous portraits of Krishna Leela, we have Prem Mandir. Imbued with elegance and grandeur, it is a massive temple that was shaped by Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj in 2001. Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi is an important Vaishnavite shrine in southern India. The temple is called Dakshina Dwarka. This ancient temple complex is spread over 23 acres in the town of Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu. Shri Krishna Temple, Udupi

Sri Krishna temple is one of Udupi’s eight matha. Thousands of devotees throng this temple town to offer prayers to Lord Krishna, especially during Janmashtami and Dahi Handi. Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Guruvayur Temple is called the Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth. It is also known as Dwarka of South India. Jugal Kishore Temple, Vrindavan

Located by the holy River Yamuna, Jugal Kishore Temple has a beautiful structure built with red sandstone. The key attraction of this temple is the Kesi Ghat, which is one of the preferred sacred bathing places in Vrindavan.

