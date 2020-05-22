Krishna Shroff and Jackie Shroff Twin in Black, See Pic

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna on Friday shared a photograph with her dad on social media.

In the pic, the father-daughter duo can be seen posing with their side profiles facing the camera. The Rangeela actor looks handsome in dark shades and a black outfit. On the other hand, Krishna is wearing a pair of glasses and a black jacket with zipper.

She added a befitting caption that reads, “A1 since day 1. (heart emoji)@apnabhidu”

Instagrammers flooded the comments section with delightful reactions, several users of the photo-sharing platform said, “Father-daughter goals.”

Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “The DADA” on the adorable snap. Jackie Shroff is often lovingly referred to as ‘Jackie Dada’ by his fans. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth reacted with a “the best” comment.

Krishna has been maintaining the headlines for the last weeks with pictures with Eban Hyams, her boyfriend. Hyams is a basketball player, who has played in the Australian National Basketball league.

Krishna doesn’t shy away from PDA, hence she keeps sharing love-filled photographs with Hyams. The pics often end up being quite popular on the internet.

In her recent Instagram stories, Krishna posted a selfie with her lover. She wrote along with the image, “Thanks for being almost one foot taller than me so that no matter the picture, I never have a double chin... Miss ya boo".

Earlier this month, she had shared a series of romantic pictures with Hyams. The couple is captured enjoying some blissful time with each other in the love-filled pic. Krishna captioned the post with an infinity emoticon.

