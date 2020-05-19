Krishna Shroff Shares Pictures with Her Adorable Pet, See Here

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna on Monday took to Instagram to share glimpses of her cute pet.

In the snaps, Krishna can be seen holding the four-legged being in her arms and has all smiles on her face. Captioning the post, Krishna wrote, “Snug”.

Krishna’s post has garnered a comment from her brother’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The actress wrote, "So cute, your core."

View this post on Instagram Snug. A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on May 18, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

Krishna and Disha often drop comments on each other’s posts. Recently, Disha had shared a photograph of herself in a black "Dragon Ball-Z" T-shirt and Krishna had complimented her, saying, “Your skin is freaking amazing. What [are] you using”. To this, Disha had replied, “Look who is talking, you’re flawless”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 13, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

Earlier, Krishna had uploaded love-filled pictures of herself along with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, who is a basketball player. In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips, while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool.

She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

View this post on Instagram ♾️ A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on May 1, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

The two never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Krishna is the daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.

