1-min read

Krishna Shroff Shares Pictures with Her Adorable Pet, See Here

Krishna's post has garnered a comment from her brother's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The actress wrote, "So cute, your core."

Trending Desk

Updated:May 19, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Krishna Shroff Shares Pictures with Her Adorable Pet, See Here
Krishna’s post has garnered a comment from her brother’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The actress wrote, "So cute, your core."

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna on Monday took to Instagram to share glimpses of her cute pet.

In the snaps, Krishna can be seen holding the four-legged being in her arms and has all smiles on her face. Captioning the post, Krishna wrote, “Snug”.

Krishna’s post has garnered a comment from her brother’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The actress wrote, "So cute, your core."

View this post on Instagram

Snug.

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Krishna and Disha often drop comments on each other’s posts. Recently, Disha had shared a photograph of herself in a black "Dragon Ball-Z" T-shirt and Krishna had complimented her, saying, “Your skin is freaking amazing. What [are] you using”. To this, Disha had replied, “Look who is talking, you’re flawless”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Earlier, Krishna had uploaded love-filled pictures of herself along with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, who is a basketball player. In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips, while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool.

She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

View this post on Instagram

♾️

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

The two never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Krishna is the daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.

