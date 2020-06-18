Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kristen Wiig and Fiance Avi Rothman Become Parents to Twins via Surrogacy

Wonder Woman 1984 actress Kristen Wiig has welcomed twins with her fiance, actor Avi Rothman. The actress had hinted at motherhood while hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
American actress and writer Kristen Wiig became mother to twins earlier this year with fiance, actor Avi Rothman, reports have revealed. The actor has not announced the arrival of her kids but an exclusive report by the US Weekly said that the pair has become parents via a surrogate.

The news came after Kristen had hinted towards motherhood during a Mother’s Day show on Saturday Night Live in the month of May. She was hosting the comedy show when she said she had not “truly appreciated” her mother all these years. But she was thankful to her mother for teaching her how to be a mother herself.

“Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her,” she had said at the show. Then she added, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself”.

The Bridesmaids actor got engaged to the Love, Sex and Missed Connections actor Rothman sometime in 2019 and revealed about their updated status in August. The two have dated for about three years prior to getting engaged.

