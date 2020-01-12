Kriti and Nupur Sanon Welcome New Puppy into Family And it Has a FRIENDS Connection
Kriti Sanon posted pictures on social media with sister Nupur welcoming the newest member to their family-- a toy poodle puppy named Phoebe.
Actress Kriti Sanon recently shared an adorable picture with sister Nupur where she announced that they were expanding their family by welcoming a new member, a puppy called Phoebe. While the name is most probably inspired by Lisa Kudrow's iconic character in the 90s sitcom Friends, Phoebe is the second dog adopted by the Sanon family after Disco, a white toy poodle. Phoebe, who is brown seems to be a toy poodle as well.
In the adorable picture shared by Kriti, her sister Nupur can be seen kissing the pup as well. "PHOEBE ! Meet the new member of our family!! She is adooorraabbbllee!! Disco has a new friend at home... Girlfriend or Sister— yet to be decided! (sic)," the actress wrote.
Take a look at pics of Nupur and Kriti with their new dog below:
On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next headlining Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar's Mimi, a film based on surrogacy. Mimi will also feature Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. Apart from that, Kriti will also be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey with Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar.
