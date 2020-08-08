Take the pledge to vote

Kriti Kharbanda Bakes Birthday Cake for Pulkit Samrat's Pet Husky Drogo

Kriti Kharbanda baked a cake for a Pulkit Samrat's pet dog Drogo, a husky, and shared cute videos of the birthday boy enjoying his treat.

IANS

Updated:August 8, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda Bakes Birthday Cake for Pulkit Samrat's Pet Husky Drogo
Actress Kriti Kharbanda baked a cake for a very special birthday boy, who is close to her as well as her rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen making the batter for the cake she baked for Drogo, Pulkit's pet dog, a husky.

"Birthday boy likes his cake," Kriti wrote on the clip.

Kriti also shared another video, where she asks Drogo to give her a kiss and then lets him lick the cake batter off her finger.

"He da cutest! He da handsomest! He da bestest! He da birthday boyyyyy @drogohusky".

This is not the first time Kriti has shared a picture of Drogo. Earlier this month, she shared a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote, "They meditate. I watch."

On another Instagram post, Kriti kisses Drogo with a caption that says, "Sachi Wala pyaar! (true love) @drogohusky,"

Sachi Wala pyaar! ❤️ @drogohusky ❤️

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti, which also stars her Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled Taish, where she once again stars with Pulkit. The film is slated to release next year.

