Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kriti Kharbanda Feeling Homesick, Treats Herself To Delicious Home-cooked South Indian Thali

A homesick Kriti Kharbanda shared a picture of a thali with South Indian cooked delicacies she cooked at home, as she is unable to travel home due to the lockdown.

IANS

Updated:May 23, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kriti Kharbanda Feeling Homesick, Treats Herself To Delicious Home-cooked South Indian Thali
A homesick Kriti Kharbanda shared a picture of a thali with South Indian cooked delicacies she cooked at home, as she is unable to travel home due to the lockdown.

Amid lockdown, actress Kriti Kharbanda has not seen her family and friends for a few months now and says feeling homesick is normal in times like these.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a plate full of delicacies that look appetising. In the caption she wrote, "It's been a few months since I've gone home and seen my parents. Feeling home sick is very normal in times like these. So I decided to give myself a treat to feel better, and this South Indian thali did the trick.. the South Indian Punjabi in me is very pleased, happy, content and grateful."

Her rumoured beau and actor Pulkit Samrat commented: "Bestest meal ever!!"

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress has been treating fans with snippets of delicious treats from her cooking diaries on social media. Recently, Kriti dropped a glimpse of what her dinner date special looked like. She shared a mouth-watering platter that flaunts Lamb dagad, turmeric jasmine rice, roti jala with cucumber and birds eye chilli relish.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti, which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled Taish. The film is slated to release next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading