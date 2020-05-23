Kriti Kharbanda Feeling Homesick, Treats Herself To Delicious Home-cooked South Indian Thali

Amid lockdown, actress Kriti Kharbanda has not seen her family and friends for a few months now and says feeling homesick is normal in times like these.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a plate full of delicacies that look appetising. In the caption she wrote, "It's been a few months since I've gone home and seen my parents. Feeling home sick is very normal in times like these. So I decided to give myself a treat to feel better, and this South Indian thali did the trick.. the South Indian Punjabi in me is very pleased, happy, content and grateful."

Her rumoured beau and actor Pulkit Samrat commented: "Bestest meal ever!!"

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress has been treating fans with snippets of delicious treats from her cooking diaries on social media. Recently, Kriti dropped a glimpse of what her dinner date special looked like. She shared a mouth-watering platter that flaunts Lamb dagad, turmeric jasmine rice, roti jala with cucumber and birds eye chilli relish.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti, which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled Taish. The film is slated to release next year.

