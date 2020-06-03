Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kriti Kharbanda Focusses On Skincare Amid Lockdown

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself with a face pack. After flaunting her cooking skills amid lockdown, Kriti spent time in self-care.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
credits - Kriti Kharbanda instagram

After flaunting her cooking skills amid lockdown, actress Kriti Kharbanda spent time in self-care.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself with a face pack.

"Muchi muchi... Bored bored #skincare #quarantine," Kriti captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Muchi muchi Bored bored #skincare #quarantine

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat commented: "Muah Muah".

Kriti recently shared a photo of her cheese sandwich, made by Pulkit.

"My kinda cheese sandwich by my kinda man @pulkitsamrat. He made sure his queen got her crown," she captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti, which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled Taish. The film is slated to release next year.

