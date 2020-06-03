Kriti Kharbanda Focusses On Skincare Amid Lockdown
Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself with a face pack. After flaunting her cooking skills amid lockdown, Kriti spent time in self-care.
credits - Kriti Kharbanda instagram
After flaunting her cooking skills amid lockdown, actress Kriti Kharbanda spent time in self-care.
Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself with a face pack.
"Muchi muchi... Bored bored #skincare #quarantine," Kriti captioned the image.
Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat commented: "Muah Muah".
Kriti recently shared a photo of her cheese sandwich, made by Pulkit.
"My kinda cheese sandwich by my kinda man @pulkitsamrat. He made sure his queen got her crown," she captioned the image.
On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti, which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.
She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled Taish. The film is slated to release next year.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians Spent a Lot on Streaming App Subscriptions During Lockdown But Ecommerce Was Badly Hit
- 'Trump Praising Trump': POTUS Thanks Himself for Handling the Protests in Washington DC
- 'Please Stay Indoors': Mumbaikars Brace Themselves as Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall
- On Instagram, #BlackoutTuesday Showcased The Power of Social Media, But Created a Problem Too
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Files Police Complaint Against Actor's Brother, Alleges Sexual Harassment