Kriti Kharbanda is Having a 'Kebab and Roti Kinda Day'

While in coronavirus lockdown, a satiating meal can go a long way in making one forget about all the stress around.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who has been cooking up a great deal at home during the lockdown period, has shared yet another delightful plate on her Instagram on Friday.

The Pagalpanti actress entered a beautiful array of her meal and wrote, “Chapli kebab and roomali roti kinda day :) thank u for keeping me sane :)”

The actress has been treating fans with glimpses of her life indoors with her actor boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. The quarantine partners are submitting delicious treats from their cooking diaries on social media for their fans.

Kriti, who hails her Veerey Ki Wedding co-star as her “personal chef”, has posted another mouthwatering serving just a day ago. In the caption, the Housefull 4 actress wrote, “#blessed @pulkitsamrat you’re the best (sic)!”

An amazing serving of baked bread also made way to Kriti’s Instagram feed but what caught everyone’s attention, in this case, was Pulkit’s reply.

The 29-year-old actress had captioned the click as, "Uummmm... I have successfully consumed all the bread baked by my personal chef @pulkitsamrat, time for round 2 (sic)!?"

Pulkit was quick to reply to his girlfriend’s post. “Time for round Tu (you)!A You gonna bake now,” he wrote.

Take a look at some of Kriti’s guilty pleasure during the quarantine period:

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365