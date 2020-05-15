Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
2-min read

Kriti Kharbanda is Having a 'Kebab and Roti Kinda Day'

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda shares picture of her mouth-watering afternoon meal.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 15, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kriti Kharbanda is Having a 'Kebab and Roti Kinda Day'
Kriti Kharbanda (R)

While in coronavirus lockdown, a satiating meal can go a long way in making one forget about all the stress around.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who has been cooking up a great deal at home during the lockdown period, has shared yet another delightful plate on her Instagram on Friday.

The Pagalpanti actress entered a beautiful array of her meal and wrote, “Chapli kebab and roomali roti kinda day :) thank u for keeping me sane :)”

The actress has been treating fans with glimpses of her life indoors with her actor boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. The quarantine partners are submitting delicious treats from their cooking diaries on social media for their fans.

Kriti, who hails her Veerey Ki Wedding co-star as her “personal chef”, has posted another mouthwatering serving just a day ago. In the caption, the Housefull 4 actress wrote, “#blessed @pulkitsamrat you’re the best (sic)!”

An amazing serving of baked bread also made way to Kriti’s Instagram feed but what caught everyone’s attention, in this case, was Pulkit’s reply.

The 29-year-old actress had captioned the click as, "Uummmm... I have successfully consumed all the bread baked by my personal chef @pulkitsamrat, time for round 2 (sic)!?"

Pulkit was quick to reply to his girlfriend’s post. “Time for round Tu (you)!A You gonna bake now,” he wrote.

Take a look at some of Kriti’s guilty pleasure during the quarantine period:

View this post on Instagram

❤️ amritsari fish kinda day ❤️

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

View this post on Instagram

Malai kulfi- by yours truly :)

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading