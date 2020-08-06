Kriti Kharbanda Shares Photo Of The Perfect Cheese Platter And It Looks Super Yummy
Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of a platter that has cheese with some olives, bread, and hummus.
She captioned it: "Cheesy kinda day!"
Last month, Kriti spoke about true love and pet passions in a social media post. In a picture she posted on Instagram, Kriti kisses rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat's pet dog Drogo.
She has been spending the quarantine with beau Pulkit Samrat and occasionally shares moments from their fun time together. They have been giving each other hair massages, cooking delicacies, playing the piano, and posing fabulously.
On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti", which also stars her Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.
She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled "Taish", where she once again stars with Pulkit. The film is slated to release next year. Prior to this, the duo had starred in Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti.
