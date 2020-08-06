Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kriti Kharbanda Shares Photo Of The Perfect Cheese Platter And It Looks Super Yummy

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of a platter that has cheese with some olives, bread, and hummus.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kriti Kharbanda Shares Photo Of The Perfect Cheese Platter And It Looks Super Yummy
Credits- Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda has described her day as cheesy. Kriti took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of a platter that has cheese with some olives, bread, and hummus.

She captioned it: "Cheesy kinda day!"

View this post on Instagram

Cheesy kinda day! ❤️❤️

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Last month, Kriti spoke about true love and pet passions in a social media post. In a picture she posted on Instagram, Kriti kisses rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat's pet dog Drogo.

She has been spending the quarantine with beau Pulkit Samrat and occasionally shares moments from their fun time together. They have been giving each other hair massages, cooking delicacies, playing the piano, and posing fabulously.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti", which also stars her Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled "Taish", where she once again stars with Pulkit. The film is slated to release next year. Prior to this, the duo had starred in Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading