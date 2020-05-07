Take the pledge to vote

Kriti Kharbanda's Lockdown Tension Are her 'Covid Brows,' Says 'Eyebrows Ka Kya Karein!'

After Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda shared her concerns about having overgrown eyebrows amid a lockdown.

IANS

May 7, 2020
Kriti Kharbanda's Lockdown Tension Are her 'Covid Brows,' Says 'Eyebrows Ka Kya Karein!'
After Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda shared her concerns about having overgrown eyebrows amid a lockdown.

Overgrown eyebrows are among the many repercussions of the lockdown, ask Kriti Kharbanda.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "Baaki sab toh theek hai, par in eyebrows ka kya karein (Rest is all right, but what does one do about the eyebrows)!"

[caption id="attachment_2609095" align="alignnone" width="913"]Kriti Kharbanda's lockdown tension: Eyebrows ka kya karein!. Kriti Kharbanda's lockdown tension: Eyebrows ka kya karein!.[/caption]

A few days ago, actress Sonam Kapoor too expressed concern over the state of her eyebrows. She said that her "eyebrows are in mess".

On the other hand, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared how glad she was that her eyebrows were "behaving" amidst the lockdown. She had posted a picture of her perfectly shaped eyebrows and captioned it: "So far the eyebrows are behaving."

View this post on Instagram

So far the eyebrows are behaving

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda is making the most of the lockdown by spending time with her beau Pulkit Samrat. From cooking for each other to giving champi, the actors have been sharing sneak peeks of their loving quarantine routine on social media.

The two recently put the rumours to rest by accepting feelings for each other. After working in the movie Veerey Ki Wedding, the duo was seen together in Pagalpanti. Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama Taish.

