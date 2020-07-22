Take the pledge to vote

Kriti Kharbanda's New Post Is About True Love And Pet Passions

Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti', also starring Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

IANS

Updated:July 22, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda's New Post Is About True Love And Pet Passions
Kriti Kharbanda talks of true love and pet passions in her latest social media post.

In a picture she posted on Instagram, Kriti kisses rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat's pet dog Drogo.

"Sachi Wala pyaar! (true love) @drogohusky," she captioned the image, which currently has 173K likes on the photo-sharing website.

View this post on Instagram

Sachi Wala pyaar! ❤️ @drogohusky ❤️

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

This is not the first time Kriti has shared a picture of Drogo.

Earlier this month, she shared a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: "They meditate. I watch."

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti", which also stars her Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled "Taish", where she once again stars with Pulkit. The film is slated to release next year.

