Kriti Kulhari’s Latest Post on Social Media Will Motivate You to Adopt Healthy Living

Maintaining a healthy routine during this period of lockdown is one of the major challenges that most people are facing.

Actor Kriti Kulhari’s latest Instagram post might act as a motivation for you to stop binging on that packet of chips and start having some freshly squeezed fruits and vegetable juice.

The Four More Shots Please actor can be seen drinking juice in the selfie she has shared.

Giving details of the rich maroonish red colour juice, she informed her online family of its contents that include, lauki, beetroot, palak, pudina, adrak, tomatoes, cucumber, nimbu and some sendha namak.

Her photo which has got more than 73 thousand likes till now has been captioned as, “Juice is the secret of my energy " ... I love juices... This is a mixed vegetable juice... Contains lauki, beetroot, palak, pudina, adrak, tomatoes, cucumber, nimbu and some sendha namak pretty much my whole fridge contents (sic)."

The actor keeps on sharing her cooking routine and music videos since the time the lockdown has begun.

She is also regularly conducting Instagram lives with her co-stars from the web series show Four More Shots Please. She recently conducted a live session with Bani J, who plays the role of Umang in the show.

The show is a story about four friends Damini (Sayani Gupta), Anjana (Kirti), Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), and Umang (Bani J) as they challenge the status quo. The show is produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

