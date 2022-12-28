Kriti Sanon And Lehenga – A Match Made In Heaven

From debuting in a regional film and now becoming a Pan-India star, Kriti Sanon has earned a massive fan following not only with her acting skills but also with her outstanding sartorial choices. Be it western attire or desi fits, the actress has never disappointed us. Today, we are here to take notes from Kriti’s desi avatars, specifically her lehengas that will give you some major outfit inspiration for a wedding look.

The diva recently mesmerized us with her beauty when she wore a blue and ivory lenga with a backless strappy blouse. She paired the entire outfit with a pair of statement earrings. Keeping everything minimal, she just added a smoky touch to her eyes. You, too, can slay this entire outfit at your best friend’s wedding.

Going for everything Lavender, Kriti looked absolutely adorable in her monotone lehengas with a netted dupatta. She added a statement choker that looked even prettier.

Giving some more “lavender affairs," she posted a photo in another beautiful outfit that broke the internet and made us go wow. The extra heavy fluffy lehnga that came with a full-sleeve blouse and a long train of dupatta gave the illusion of a “pallu" and made her look like a royal princess.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan which was released on 25th November. The film was a horror-comedy based on folklore. It is a bit different from any other fantasy film. She will also be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, in which she will share screen space with Prabhas. Kriti also has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan lined up.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here