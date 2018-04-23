English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kriti Sanon Announced As Bata's Brand Ambassador
Bata has finalised a Bollywood face after 21 years of it's association with Rani Mukerji.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been announced as the brand ambassador of Bata India. It is after 21 years that the footwear brand has finalised a Bollywood face post it's association with Rani Mukerji.
"Bata is an iconic brand, and I have been a big fan of Bata shoes since early childhood. So, I was delighted when Bata approached me to be the face of their brand. And the delight turned into surprise when I saw the stylish and fashionable collection that they have introduced for the women of today.
"It's amazing to see the new fashion-forward avatar of Bata and I am excited about creating something special together. At heart, I am a Bata girl, who subscribes to the brand motto Me & Comfortable with it," Kriti said in a statement.
As Bata's new brand ambassador, she'll be seen promoting the brand's newly launched Bata Red Label fashion collection along with their other ranges.
"Kriti's creative talent, drive and her fresh approach to style are the perfect match for Bata. We are very excited to have Kriti as the face of brand Bata in India. Kriti is the perfect choice as she reflects Bata's personality of being vibrant and authentic. She is easy-going with a high style quotient, a quality which we greatly value at Bata. Something that makes her the perfect role model for young Indians," said Thomas Archer Bata, Chief Marketing Officer, Bata Shoe Organisation.
Also Watch
"Bata is an iconic brand, and I have been a big fan of Bata shoes since early childhood. So, I was delighted when Bata approached me to be the face of their brand. And the delight turned into surprise when I saw the stylish and fashionable collection that they have introduced for the women of today.
"It's amazing to see the new fashion-forward avatar of Bata and I am excited about creating something special together. At heart, I am a Bata girl, who subscribes to the brand motto Me & Comfortable with it," Kriti said in a statement.
As Bata's new brand ambassador, she'll be seen promoting the brand's newly launched Bata Red Label fashion collection along with their other ranges.
"Kriti's creative talent, drive and her fresh approach to style are the perfect match for Bata. We are very excited to have Kriti as the face of brand Bata in India. Kriti is the perfect choice as she reflects Bata's personality of being vibrant and authentic. She is easy-going with a high style quotient, a quality which we greatly value at Bata. Something that makes her the perfect role model for young Indians," said Thomas Archer Bata, Chief Marketing Officer, Bata Shoe Organisation.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CJI Misra, Supreme Court Reject Plea For Cutting Sati Scenes From Padmaavat
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes