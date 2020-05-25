Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kriti Sanon Bakes Croissant to Kill COVID-19 Lockdown Boredom

Throughout the lockdown, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has made sure she entertains her fans to the fullest. In her latest attempt, she tried her hands at baking croissants and shared the glimpse with her fans.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kriti Sanon Bakes Croissant to Kill COVID-19 Lockdown Boredom
Throughout the lockdown, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has made sure she entertains her fans to the fullest. In her latest attempt, she tried her hands at baking croissants and shared the glimpse with her fans.

Kriti Sanon is back with her baking videos. This time the actress is baking croissant to kill the lockdown boredom. In the clip shared on Instagram, Kriti can be seen neatly rolling the dough.

Take a look:

A few days back, the Raabta actress had tried her hands on baking soft buns. She even shared pictures and videos of the entire episode with her online family.

In the first clip, Kriti is seen making the buns and placing them on a tray. Putting out the video, she wrote, "Attempting baking soft buns."

In the second one, she adds seasoning to the dish. "Lil bit of seasoning," read her caption.

Read: Kriti Sanon Bakes Soft Buns to Bust Lockdown Boredom

On the acting front, she will be next seen in Mimi, a film directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie is a remake of the National award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading