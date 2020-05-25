Kriti Sanon Bakes Croissant to Kill COVID-19 Lockdown Boredom

Kriti Sanon is back with her baking videos. This time the actress is baking croissant to kill the lockdown boredom. In the clip shared on Instagram, Kriti can be seen neatly rolling the dough.

Take a look:

A few days back, the Raabta actress had tried her hands on baking soft buns. She even shared pictures and videos of the entire episode with her online family.

In the first clip, Kriti is seen making the buns and placing them on a tray. Putting out the video, she wrote, "Attempting baking soft buns."

In the second one, she adds seasoning to the dish. "Lil bit of seasoning," read her caption.

On the acting front, she will be next seen in Mimi, a film directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie is a remake of the National award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay.

