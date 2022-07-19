Kriti Sanon Bedazzles In An All-Black Embelished Outfit, Goals Or Not?

Black is a colour people can hardly ever go wrong with, black is cool, black is chic, black is bold and it is a forever classic. And, our very own ‘Bareily Ki Barfi’ recently chose an all-black outfit for her dinner outing.

Kriti is literally one of us who just could not get enough of the colour and decided to style herself in black from head to toe. The actress was recently spotted wearing a black wrap top with a halter v-neck design. The top had very subtle embellishments which gave it a rather bold touch.

She paired the asymmetric top with skinny-fit trousers and had black laced suede boots on. The actress was seen carrying a stunning sling bag which we all have our eyes on.

She upped her ootd with golden hoops and a cool double-stacked neckpiece. Kriti kept her makeup rather minimalistic with kohl-lined eyes, filled eyebrows and pink glossy lips.

