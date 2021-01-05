Kriti Sanon Fulfills Her Dream of Bike Riding, Shares Video on Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon seems to be super excited as she fulfilled one of her dreams of riding a bike. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip where she can be seen riding a bike. The video is supported in the background with Kriti’s dream song while doing this act, Lucky Ali’s song Hairat. Her happiness is quite evident in the video, sharing which she wrote that while a four-wheeler can move a human’s body, a two-wheeler moves the soul of a person. She can be seen sporting a brown high-neck and blue denim. The actress didn’t forget to take safety measures as she put helmet and knee pads.

As soon as she posted the video, her fans as well as friends couldn’t stop gushing over it. Many Bollywood celebs have also taken to the comment section as they were left amused. Dia Mirza commented, “Arrey waah,” while Preity Zinta dropped multiple fire emojis. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Varun Sharma also commented on the post.

Kriti is currently in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan for the shoot of her next film, Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar. She has shared some beautiful view from their shooting venue at Suryagarh fort in her Instagram story. The caption of her video reads, “Here-now, self-love, silence, me-time.”

According to reports, Kriti along with the team of Bachchan Pandey will be there in Jaisalmer for 30 days. Apart from Kriti and Akshay, the film will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Kriti will also be seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial, Heropanti 2, alongside Tiger Shroff. The film is a sequel of her debut film Heropanti. The actress seems to have a quite busy schedule this year as she has some other interesting projects, including Dinesh Vijan’s next alongside Rajkummar Rao and Laxman Utekar's Mimi in her kitty.