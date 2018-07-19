GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kriti Sanon Displaying Equine Love is the Best Thing On the Internet Today

Kriti has a soft spot for her equine co-star.

Shifa Khan | News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kriti Sanon Displaying Equine Love is the Best Thing On the Internet Today
Image: Instagram/ Kritisanon
Actors sometimes need to interact with horses in order to tell their story. And some of these celebrities are doing more than just pretending at a relationship with their equine co-stars. It seems Kriti Sanon is a new addition to the horse-lovers list.

The actress is currently shooting for the latest installment of a popular franchise, Housefull 4. The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey-starrer has never failed to tickle the funny bones of audiences, and at the same time maintain a steady collection at the box-office.

The shooting is in full swing in London and stars are quick to share insights from the sets. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared two pictures of herself showing some love to the horse she is working with on set. She captioned the pictures as, "Happiness on set!! Isn’t he gorgeous?♥️♥️🐎🐎 #horselover". We can't help but agree to the beauty of this majestic animal.

Kriti looked her casual best wearing a pale pink off shoulder top paired with a classic blue denim. She looked gorgeous as ever. Her open tresses and winsome smile are a total killer!

Happiness on set!! Isn’t he gorgeous?♥️♥️🐎🐎 #horselover

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on



The Raabta actress has successfully carved out a niche for herself in Bollywood. In such a short span of her career, she has already shared screen space with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sushant Singh Rajput, among others.

Housefull 4 will be released in 2D, conventional 3D and IMAX 3D on October 25th, 2019 during the Diwali weekend.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shifa Khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Recommended For You

Photogallery