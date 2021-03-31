Kriti Sanon Is Craving for Chocolate Going by Her New Post on Social Media

Actress Kriti Sanon is craving for chocolates at wake-up time, going by her new post on social media.

Kriti posted a picture on Instagram of a chocolate coloured, layered dress paired with a green bralette.

Kriti wrote: “Just… woke up craving (chocolate,eyes and crazy emoji)…. Morning everyone."

The actress keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life and works on social media. Her pictures always find a way to mesmerize her followers, and recently, the person to be captivated by her beauty was Big B. A couple of days back, Kriti had posted a picture on Instagram where she could be seen donning a pink and green outfit. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to the comment section and wrote “Wow" alongside a heart emoji.

On the work front, the actress has a slew of films coming up, including Bachchan Pandey, in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar, Bhediya, Mimi, Ganpath, Hum Do Hamare Do and Adipurush in which she will be seen opposite Prabhas.