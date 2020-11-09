Kriti Sanon Measures Length of Her Room Like This

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon leaves social media awestruck with her stunning posts. Now, the actress’ workout pictures are surely an inspiration for her fans. Kriti, on Monday, took to the photo-sharing platform to share a picture of herself where she can be seen doing a Yoga posture. She was donning a black sports bra and purple workout tights. Along with the snap, the actress has penned a quirky caption which reads, “Measuring the length of my room (sic)."

Earlier, she shared a picture of herself while doing Chakrasana or backbend pose of Yoga leaving everyone awestruck. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I thought of putting this up, then i felt its not Perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyways?? *‍♀️ #WorkInProgress”. She also penned some hard-hittingl lines which reads, “If you aren’t Evolving, You’re not really Living. You’re just passing through Life (sic)."

While fans flooded the comment section with their reactions, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta couldn’t stop herself from commenting as she left awestruck. She commented, “Wow ! Wish I was so imperfect (sic)."

The actress is gracing the first digital edition of Breezer Vivid Shuffle League- India’s biggest hip-hop festival with Vijay Devarakonda. Kriti has shared the festival’s promo on her timeline and it reads, “There’s a new league in town! BREEZER Vivid Shuffle is coming at you! Hip-hop lovers, this one's for you! Stay tuned for the madness and head to @breezervividshuffle to be a part of it! #BREEZERVividShuffle (sic)."

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to play the character of a journalist in her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is expected to go on floors by January 2021. There is also the news of actress sharing screen space Varun Dhawan in Amar Kaushik’s upcoming venture.