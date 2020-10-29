Kriti Sanon Pens Beautiful Poetry with a Stunning Black and White Pic, See Here

COVID 19 lockdown seems to have invoked the inner poet in Kriti Sanon. Off late, the actress has been sharing beautiful poetry on her social media handles. Thursday, Kriti took to the microblogging site and penned some beautiful yet strong message through her poetry.

The actress looks gorgeous in a pretty dress with her hair and makeup on point. Sharing a monochromatic picture of herself, she tweeted, “Do you know her for REAL? Or just the bits She wants you to see, And the ones You want her to be?”

Do you know her for REAL?Or just the bits She wants you to seeAnd the ones You want her to be? ‍♀️—Kriti Sanon#PoetryWithKriti : Tejas Nerurkar pic.twitter.com/6J38tHSoSy — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 29, 2020

Earlier, the actress wrote a heart touching poetry which reads, “The moment, That gaze, When you look at him, And see the reflection of your love, Pour into his eyes… Not a word spoken, But what a conversation that is.” The actress further captioned the post as, “If you’ve ever felt it, you’d know what I’m talking about…”

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating posts. Recently, on Dussehra, the actress penned a strong message to think and speak good over evil as she wished Dussehra to her Instafam. The caption of the post reads, “I truly believe that we all have good as well as evil within us… Let us choose to see the Good.. in ourselves as well as in others! Let us think and speak Good over Evil!”

Kriti is gearing up for her next upcoming project with Rajkumar Rao. The shooting of the film will reportedly start from October 30 in Chandigarh. The film will also star Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak in lead roles.

The actress will also be seen in Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa. The film is an adaptation of Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy and Kriti can be seen playing the character of a surrogate mother.