Kriti Sanon Stuns in Lime Green Outfit for Arjun Patiala's Promotions

Kriti Sanon has kickstarted promotions of her upcoming film, Arjun Patiala, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
After slaying in Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is back with yet another highly anticipated film Arjun Patiala opposite Punjabi superstar, Diljit Dosanjh.

Like always the Luka Chuppi actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to flaunting trendy outfit and as the promotions of the movie begin, we are sure to served several swanky looks by the diva.

Kriti donned a pastel lime green outfit designed by ace designer Fatima Shaikh. Her outfit featured multi-tiered exaggerated cold-shoulder sleeves, a fit and flare asymmetrical outfit with white lace details and intricate embroidery on it.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress styled her center-parted light beach wavy hair, brown smokey eyes, filled in brows, white block heel sandals and drop hoop earrings.

Pastels and light hues soothe the eye and are a huge hit this season. The silhouette of the outfit perfectly accentuated her toned body and clearly, the actor pulled it off really well.

Also, brownie points for opting for minimal makeup and for the brown smokey eyes look which is a hot favourite makeup trend among the Bollywood fashionistas.

The whole look put together is a breath of fresh air making Kriti look as flawless as she is. See post here:

The film is a romantic spoof comedy and the trailer has already garnered a lot of appreciation. Arjun Patiala is all set to release on July 26th which also stars Varun Sharma.

The 28-year-old actor has a good lineup of films like Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Housefull 4, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and many more.

