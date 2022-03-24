CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kriti Sanon to be Showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week
1-MIN READ

Kriti Sanon to be Showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Kriti Sanon will be walking the ramp for ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week being held in Delhi.

Lifestyle Desk

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is busy dishing out one film after another as she looks at a year packed with releases ahead. She recently starred in Bachhan Paandey, alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. But besides her films, the actress is also quite the favourite fashion diva among designers. Kriti is all set to be the showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week being held in Delhi.

Kriti will be walking the ramp for Tahiliani on Saturday, Day 4 of the fashion week. The actress seems to be a favourite muse for the ace couturier as he had her as the showstopper for his show back in 2018. Her super fit, tall and hot physique matched with the charisma of his collection, so its understandable why she is such a favourite choice of the couturier.

Kriti, who belongs to Delhi, will be back in her hometown for the same. She has been working in the city quite a bit recently as she had shot a schedule for Shehzada there, then held her first ever screening in her hometown with Bachchhan Paandey and now, she will be walking the ramp at FDCI x LFW.

On the work front, the actress is all set to be seen in massive big ticket projects like ‘Adipurush’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Shehzada’ and another project with Anurag Kashyap.

March 24, 2022