Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kriti Sanon to Walk For Shyamal and Bhumika at FDCI India Couture Week

Shyamal and Bhumika's range comprises of bridal couture, exquisite mens sherwani jackets, bias skirts with cholees, shararas, kalidaar paneled lehengas among other things.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kriti Sanon to Walk For Shyamal and Bhumika at FDCI India Couture Week
Shyamal and Bhumika's range comprises of bridal couture, exquisite mens sherwani jackets, bias skirts with cholees, shararas, kalidaar paneled lehengas among other things.
Loading...

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is set to turn the showstopper for celebrated designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika at the upcoming India Couture Week 2019 (ICW).

The designers' new collection titled The Renaissance Muse is inspired by the period of renaissance where art, architecture, music, couture and theatre were reborn from the medieval ages to modernity.

With a flavour of 15th century details, the range comprises of timeless bridal couture, exquisite mens sherwani jackets, bias skirts with cholees, shararas, kalidaar paneled lehengas, trendy shoulder baring blouses, draped sleeves, asymmetric hemlines, signature cowl dresses, exquisitely crafted veils, peplum tops, poet sleeves and fun details for destination brides and grooms.

Shyamal and Bhumika said that they decided to have Kriti has their muse because she resonates with their brand.

"We are delighted to associate with Kriti Sanon. She is an epitome of grace and talent and has made her mark on her own terms. She is not only on the top of her game at present, she also represents the future and our brand strongly resonates with her," the duo said in a statement.

The designers will showcase their collection at ICW on July 25.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram