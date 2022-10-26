Kriti Sanon: I Want to Bring Meditation into My Daily Routine, But Haven't Been Able to Achieve It Yet

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon reveals that meditation is one thing that she has been affirming for a very long time but has not been able to achieve it yet. The actress, who is a fitness enthusiast, emphasises the importance of meditation.

“One thing that I keep telling myself, but I still need to get it in my daily routine is meditation. Honestly, I feel like we all go through mental stress, stress of our work and our fast-moving lives. And we do not realise how much it affects us in the longer run psychologically, subconsciously. So, I feel like meditation is something that I want to sort of just bring into my daily routine whether it’s for 20 minutes or whatever. And it’s something that I haven’t been able to achieve it yet,” Kriti tells us.

The actress was recently present at a Walkathon event in Mumbai, where more than eight thousand people of all ages participated to promote fitness as a culture. Talking about the same, the actress says, “I absolutely feel great being a part of this community initiative by Skechers. I just feel that it’s great that Skechers is promoting fitness through medium that is community based and an activity that is not just making you fit, but also is entertaining at the same time. Yeah, I always feel like fitness should be made fun and this is exactly what it is.”

Does she also encourage her parents to indulge in some kind of physical activity? Kriti says, “Absolutely, I do. My parents keep hearing from me about fitness and I keep telling them to either do yoga, or at least walk if nothing else. There are times I’m at a shoot and my mother sends me a screen grab of ‘10,000 Steps complete’. And it just feels really great because I feel walking is one of the easiest and the best form of exercise because you are moving your limbs and I feel like we’ve stopped really paying attention to it. And our lives have become too convenient with machines. But we need to get back to the basics.”

The actress is not a fan of fad diets and says that her food philosophy is very simple which includes everything in “moderation.” “You want to cheat? You cheat but you make up with it. Make up for it by working out and burning those calories. So, you eat everything in moderation, have a balanced diet and work out in any form.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of Bhediya, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The actress also has Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ in her kitty.

