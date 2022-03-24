Kriti Sanon's fitness mantra for Bachchhan Paandey was pilates

The life of an actor is more than glamour and spotlight. For every film, they endure difficult journeys to portray the role as per the demand of the character. Last year, Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi, streaming on Netflix, stunned the audience. In the movie, the box-office star played a surrogate mother. For the role, she went through an unbelievable physical transformation, gaining 15kg to do justice to her role. However, to remove those extra kilos, she spent extra hours in the gym and followed a healthy lifestyle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbaAljjAXOz/

More recently, Kriti Sanon featured as a journalist in action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar. The actress believes in progress over perfection. To maintain holistic fitness, she never misses strength training and warm-ups. For that reason, she preferred to do pilates, a type of exercise done through special apparatus for improving physical strength and flexibility.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on Instagram revealed that Kriti took the help of pilates to get in shape for Bachchhan Paandey. Yasmin Body Image, which is a fitness project by the celebrity trainer, shared a video of Kriti’s pilate training. According to the caption of the video, Kriti used “patience, stability, and balance” to get in form for Bachchhan Paandey.

Pilates workout is simple and is for everyone from beginner to advanced. You can perform these exercises using your gym mattress or with the help of various pieces of equipment. If you are unaware of the importance of Pilates, we got you covered.

Let’s check out the 10 major benefits of Pilates you must know:

● Boosts core strength

● Improves posture

● Reduces back pain

● Prevents injuries

● Intensifies energy

● Decreases stress

● Lessens menstrual pain

● Enhances flexibility and mobility

● Improves balance

● Stimulates your mood

