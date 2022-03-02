Kriti Sanon’s Pink Mini Dress can be Your Outfit for Next Date in just Rs 5,500

Kriti Sanon is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she rocked the girl-next-door look in a pink short dress for a photoshoot. The best part of the dress is that it’s not much expensive as one can get it for just Rs 5,415. If you are looking for a star-inspired outfit for your date night, then Kriti’s pink dress is a great option. From traditional wear to casual, the actress is well-known for her ability to rock any outfit.

Recently, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared pictures of Kriti Sanon on Instagram to showcase her pink blush look. The actress wore a pink mini dress by Revolve. Kriti is doing great justice to the dress as she looks gorgeous as ever. With her stunning poses and grace, Kriti is making people dwell on her beauty. She carried a minimal look with basic accessories and subtle makeup.

Here are the pictures that you will also go gaga over

Advertisement

Kriti is the epitome of sheer beauty and gives every girl major outfit goals. You can carry this dress on a date night with your beau or even at cocktail parties. Since the dress comes in under 5,500 bucks, many can afford to have it in their wardrobe. You can get other accessories that Kriti wore with the outfit as you can get the details in the caption of the post shared by stylist Sukirti.

The team for the photoshoot included Vani Gupta and Vasudha Gupta, and was led by celebrity photographer Tejas Nerukar. Hair and makeup are by Adrian Jacobs and Aasif Ahmed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.