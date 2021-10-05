Kriti Sanon's Sexy Sartorial Choices Sets Internet on Fire, See Pics

From Heropanti to Mimi, actor Kriti Sanon, in no time, has climbed the ladder of success, and the credit goes to her hard work. On the one hand, Kriti is leaving the audience stunned with her stellar big-screen performances, while on the other she is creating magic with her sartorial choices. Kriti has been successfully setting some major fashion goals. Her repertoire ranges from effortless fits to red carpet-ready gowns, and Kriti somehow manages to impress the fashion police and her fans in both.

Recently, Kriti evoked old-world glam in a signature Yousef Al Jasmi outfit and we just can’t have enough of the sight. Styled by Celebrity fashion stylist, Sukriti Grover, the blush pink short dress featured shimmer reminding us of old times. The feather detailing on the neckline simply added to the drama of the dress.

The off-shoulder dress was styled with sleek earrings, matte makeup, nude shade lipstick, and a clean hairdo. Sharing the stellar clicks, Sukriti wrote, “Pretty in Pink.” Soon after the clicks were shares, Kriti’s fans could not stop gushing over her beauty and sheer elegance.

On October 4, Sukriti once again treated fans with some more glamorous pictures of the actress. For another shoot, Kriti slipped into a dreamy yellow one-shoulder tulle gown and she shined brighter than the sun. From a day reception to festive gatherings or your best friend’s wedding, her look is perfect for a series of occasions.

The gown is owned by the clothing label Bennu Sehgall and Kriti brought the best out of it. She teamed the embellished dress with rings from The Jewel Factor and Mozaati, and earrings from Misho Designs. Once again it was Sukriti who styled the actor’s look, while Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs did her hair and make-up.

Earlier, Kriti made heads turn when she turned muse for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actor donned the gorgeous bridal collection of the designer and looked like a vision.

