Krushna Abhishek Shares Picture of Wife Kashmera Shah in a Stunning Monokini

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek couldn't stop crushing over his wife Kashmera Shah as she looked stunning in a black monokini. Krushna shared the picture along with a caption, which reads, "When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self @kashmera1 #wife #hotness #kashisback”.

His quirky caption grabbed much attention and the first one to react to his post was no one other than his wife. Kashmera wrote, “Awwwww love you so much”.

Kashmera also shared the same picture on her Instagram and her friends and family can’t stop crushing over her. Kashmera’s industry firiends including Mahhi Vij, Puja Batra and Krushna’s sister Arti Singh commented on her post. Bhojpuri actress Sambhavna Seth wrote, “Arre baap re...Bombbbbbb”.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures to treat her fans. Recently, she shared a BTS video from the sets of her upcoming Marathi film with Mahesh Manjerekar. Sharing the video, she wrote, “BTS of my new film shoot with Mahesh Manjrekar. A fan of his work. And grateful to be a part of his films”.

Krushna and Kashmera met during the shooting for their film Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya (2007). They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2013.

Krushna is currently being seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has worked in movies like Bol Bachchan, Entertainment and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3.