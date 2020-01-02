Kuldeep Singhania Opens Up on How Social Media is Affecting People’s Mental Health

Bollywood Actor Kuldeep Singhania opens up about the continuous pressure of being an influencer and how it is affecting people’s mental health

Social Media has surely taken over the world in 2019, with more than 2.5 billion people active users worldwide, people surely are loving social attention. Kuldeep who has worked in a number of shows on Zee Tv and Channel V. With over 150+ brand endorsements opens up about the continuous pressure of being available on social media and how it is affecting people’s mental health.

Kuldeep used to spend 10 -12 hrs a day on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok during his early days on social media and that affected his mental health adversely. There were days if not months when he had sleeping issues, panic attacks, insecurity because of the continuous pressure of getting socially accepted by people and getting more likes and followers. Like Kuldeep, there are still millions who have made social media the be-all and end-all in their life and that surely is giving rise to a lot of mental health issues.

Kuldeep says “ The continuous pressure of social acceptance definitely takes a toll on people's mental health.Most people follow a lot of actors and public figures and then try to match up to their social status just to get famous on social media and start spending eight, ten up to twelve hours a day looking for more likes and followers. Even people who are depressed are taking the escape route of social media to forget their issue”

Being active on social media has its own benefits, but to base one’s confidence in their social reach and how many likes they get surely will lead one into depression in the long run.To get away from this Kuldeep Singhania recommends a digital detox once a week along with meditating 20 minutes daily to maintain mental health and avoid any addiction. He commits on not using any social media on Sunday and even limiting his time to maximum 1 - 2 hours per day on other days. Social media can be a boon for some and a curse for some. So It’s high time we prioritize our mental above everything otherwise the day is not far away when people will have to be sent to rehabilitation centres for social media addiction.

