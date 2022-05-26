Kulfis and Ice Creams: Flavours to Enjoy This Summer

Desserts are exquisite. Add, there is no such thing as a bad or good time to eat dessert if you are a sucker for sweetmeat. During the summer months, there are numerous desserts and beverages to cool and refresh you. Still, no one, believe it or not, can compete with the kulfi. From the street corner to the menus of fancy restaurants, the joyful kulfi is at the top of the list, not just ice-cream.

Are you a fan? Here is a list of six interesting flavours that you must try at least once in your life:

Strawberry Infused Kulfi: Strawberries are always popular because of their flavour and aroma. To make this strawberry kulfi, you just need the goodness of strawberry puree, milk, sugar, cream, and cardamom. Add chocolate and whipped cream to make it yummy. Spiced Coffee Kulfi: This is another dynamic kulfi flavour that uses common ingredients to create a delicious dessert. The spiced coffee kulfi uses ingredients such as cardamom, cinnamon, and star anise with coffee to add zing to the kulfi. Lychee Rabri Kulfi: You have probably eaten lychee as a fruit, but have you ever tried lychee kulfi? To make this one-of-a-kind kulfi, you will need milk, khoya, lychee, almonds, cashew nuts, and pistachios. Badam Kulfi: Everyone has heard of the famous badam kulfi. This kulfi is delicious, has a unique texture from the almonds, and is drool-worthy in every way. To make this easy badam kulfi at home, you just need milk, sugar, almonds finely chopped, cornflour and a few saffron strands. Mango Kulfi: This mango kulfi should be on everyone’s summer bucket list this year. It’s aromatic, flavorful, and yummy. For this delightful mango kulfi, you will need ingredients like mango puree, condensed milk, double cream, lime juice, pistachio nuts, and freshly grated coconut. Rose Kulfi: What’s better than rose kulfi to relish this summer? To make this rose kulfi, you just need one evaporated milk can, sweetened condensed milk and rose syrup.

So, what are you waiting for? Start making these kulfis right away.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.