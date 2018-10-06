English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kumaon Literature Festival, Himalayan Echoes, Kicks off in Nainital
The Himalayan Echoes opens doors to 29 Indian and international authors and artists and 15 sessions on environment, conservation, wildlife, cinema, arts, and literature.
Himalayan Echoes 2018 curtain raiser takes off with a booming session on India- Tibet relationship. (Image: @himalayanechoes/instagram)
Loading...
Nainital: Nestled in the Himalayas, Nainital in Uttarakhand is hosting the third edition of Kumaon literature and arts festival — "Himalayan Echoes" — that kicked off on Friday and will continue till Sunday.
The festival, mentored by writer-publisher Namita Gokhale, advised by advocate Anish Dayal and directed by author Janhavi Prasada, has a lineup of award-winning litterateurs including Shobhaa De, Anuradha Roy, Stephen Alter and Pavan K. Varma, among others.
It will feature around 29 Indian and international authors and artists, and over 15 sessions on varied topics ranging from environment, conservation, wildlife, sustainable living, cinema, arts, and regional literature.
The first day saw a session on the city's Tibetan community by British academic, historian and "Tibet, Tibet" author Patrick French who expressed pleasure to have met the Tibetan diaspora here.
The curtain-raising outreach session on the Tibetan community in Nainital had the Tibetan government-in-exile (Central Tibetan Administration or CTA) Chief Executive Lobsang Sangay in conversation with French.
One of the subjects discussed in the session was the CTA's ‘Thank You India!' initiative, "marking 60 years since the Dalai Lama and the first Tibetan refugees came to India", the festival organisers said in a statement.
"No country has done more for Tibet and the Tibetan people than India. We have dedicated this year for India, and I have come to thank the beautiful state of Uttarakhand," Sangay said.
Sangay also inaugurated an art installation at the Old Ghoda Stand here — an outcome of a five-day workshop organised by Youth 4 Gandhi Foundation and Artreach India.
The festival, mentored by writer-publisher Namita Gokhale, advised by advocate Anish Dayal and directed by author Janhavi Prasada, has a lineup of award-winning litterateurs including Shobhaa De, Anuradha Roy, Stephen Alter and Pavan K. Varma, among others.
It will feature around 29 Indian and international authors and artists, and over 15 sessions on varied topics ranging from environment, conservation, wildlife, sustainable living, cinema, arts, and regional literature.
The first day saw a session on the city's Tibetan community by British academic, historian and "Tibet, Tibet" author Patrick French who expressed pleasure to have met the Tibetan diaspora here.
The curtain-raising outreach session on the Tibetan community in Nainital had the Tibetan government-in-exile (Central Tibetan Administration or CTA) Chief Executive Lobsang Sangay in conversation with French.
One of the subjects discussed in the session was the CTA's ‘Thank You India!' initiative, "marking 60 years since the Dalai Lama and the first Tibetan refugees came to India", the festival organisers said in a statement.
"No country has done more for Tibet and the Tibetan people than India. We have dedicated this year for India, and I have come to thank the beautiful state of Uttarakhand," Sangay said.
Sangay also inaugurated an art installation at the Old Ghoda Stand here — an outcome of a five-day workshop organised by Youth 4 Gandhi Foundation and Artreach India.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...